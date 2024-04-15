Assessing the Impact of Yoga on Impulsivity Across Patients with and without Mental Disorders

The following is a summary of “Effects of yoga on impulsivity in patients with and without mental disorders: a systematic review,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Machado al.

Yoga offers additional benefits to traditional treatments, improving quality of life and physical well-being through consistent practice.

Researchers launched a retrospective study to assess the link between yoga as a complementary treatment and impulse control in conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

They systematically reviewed placebo-controlled RCTs on yoga in patients with impulsivity. PubMed, Web of Science, and ScienceDirect databases were queried for trials released (January 2023). Information was gathered from published reports, and quality assessment adhered to Cochrane recommendations.

The results showed that 277 databases and 6 RCTs were encompassed in this systematic review. The following scales (Barratt Impulsiveness, UPPS-P Impulsive Behavior scale, Conners’ Continuous Performance Test IIª, and Conners’ Parent Rating Scale-Revised: Long) were analyzed to evaluate attention and impulsiveness.

Investigators concluded that the design limited their ability to determine the effectiveness of yoga for impulse control issues definitively.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-05608-3