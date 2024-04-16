Assessment of Treatment Adherence, Acceptance, and Illness Perception in Patients with CAD

The following is a summary of the “Levels of adherence to treatment, illness perception and acceptance of illness in patients with coronary artery disease – descriptive and correlational study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Cardiology by Dugunchi et al.

Exploring the intricate dynamics between medication adherence, illness perception, and acceptance of illness is crucial in effectively managing coronary artery disease (CAD). This cross-sectional study delves into these factors among 280 confirmed patients with CAD, meticulously selected through predefined inclusion criteria, between March and September 2023. Researchers assessed medication adherence, perception, and acceptance of illness using standardized tools such as the Morisky Medication Adherence Scale-8, Illness Perception Questionnaire-Brief, and Acceptance of Illness Scale.

The findings revealed that patients exhibited moderate illness perception and low acceptance of illness, with approximately 61.8% adhering to their medication regimen. A positive correlation was identified between acceptance of illness and medication adherence. Furthermore, factors such as level of education, type of drug, and marital status significantly influenced medication adherence.

In contrast, gender, level of education, intention to stop drugs, and marital status were associated with acceptance of illness. These results underscore the critical role of medication adherence in CAD management and emphasize the need for interventions to improve illness perception and acceptance among patients with CAD. By addressing these factors, interventions can enhance overall adherence to prescribed medications, ultimately improving disease management outcomes in patients with CAD.

Source: bmccardiovascdisord.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12872-024-03827-w