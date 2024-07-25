Hypoalbuminemia Triples Risk of Thrombotic Events in Community-Acquired Pneumonia

Photo Credit: Wirestock

The following is a summary of “Hypoalbuminemia as predictor of thrombotic events in patients with community-acquired pneumonia,” published in the June 2024 issue of Cardiology by Valeriani et al.

Low levels of albumin frequently make acute diseases more complicated, with infections being associated with worse results.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine if hypoalbuminemia increases the likelihood and risk of thrombotic events in people with community-acquired pneumonia.

They collected data from a prior prospective study on thrombotic events in patients with community-acquired pneumonia who were admitted to University-Hospital Policlinico Umberto I between 2011 and 2016. The initial data was gathered, and rates of occurrences were computed. Kaplan-Meier graphs were generated, predictors were identified using a Cox model, and a competing risk analysis was conducted.

Of 231 patients, 56.3% (n=130) had hypoalbuminemia, and 43.7% (n=101) did not. Both groups had similar demographics and pneumonia severity. Patients with hypoalbuminemia received less antithrombotic and statin therapy. The median hospital stay was 11 days in both subgroups. Patients with hypoalbuminemia had higher D-dimer and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein values, and a higher incidence of thrombotic events (26 vs. 11 per 1000 patient-days). Hypoalbuminemia was associated with thrombotic events in both univariable (HR 2.67, 95% CI, 1.30-5.40) and multivariable (HR 3.19, 95% CI, 1.48-6.89) analyses.

Investigators concluded that over half of patients with community-acquired pneumonia had hypoalbuminemia, which doubled the incidence and tripled the risk of thrombotic events. The inverse relation with D-dimer values confirmed this association.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0167527324004601