Association Between Manual Dexterity and Cognition in Multiple Sclerosis

The following is a summary of “Exploring The Relationship Between Manual Dexterity and Cognition in People with Multiple Sclerosis: 9-Hole Peg and Multiple Cognitive Functions,” published in the May 2024 issue of Neurology by Abraham et al.

Studies in people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) have identified associations between manual dexterity and auditory cognitive deficits, but the link to visuospatial and verbal cognition remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the association between manual dexterity and various cognitive domains (visuospatial, verbal, and auditory) in a group of PwMS.

They involved 63 individuals diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), aged between 22 and 55, using convenient sampling. Cognition with NeuroTrax, a computerized test, and measured manual dexterity were assessed with a 9-hole peg assessment. Spearman correlation gauged relationships between cognition subtests and manual dexterity. Additionally, linear regression was used to determine if manual dexterity predicts cognitive functioning.

The results showed a significant negative correlation between 9-hole peg scores and global cognitive scores (GCS), with a correlation coefficient of r = -0.34 (P=0.006). Additionally, manual dexterity scores predicted GCS, explaining 16.5% of the variance (R2 = 0.165, P=0.001).

Investigators concluded that poorer manual dexterity predicted cognitive decline and correlated with various cognitive areas (auditory, visuospatial, and verbal). The link between manual dexterity and cognition suggests the potential benefits of early interventions to improve daily function and QoL in PwMS.

Source: msard-journal.com/article/S2211-0348(24)00273-6/abstract#%20