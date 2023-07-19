Association Between Perioperative NSAID Use and Short-Term Endoscopic Recurrence in CD Patients

The following is a summary of “Perioperative use of NSAIDs and the risk of short-term endoscopic recurrence in Crohn’s disease patients: A retrospective cohort study,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Surgery by Fuentes, et al.

There was a need for more evidence on the use of NSAID-based postoperative pain regimens for Crohn’s disease (CD) and their association with disease recurrence. For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of perioperative NSAID use on endoscopic disease recurrence in patients with CD.

A retrospective cohort study was conducted, including patients with CD who underwent index ileocolectomy with primary anastomosis between January 2009 and July 2019. The primary outcome measured was endoscopic disease recurrence within 24 months of surgery, defined as a Rutgeerts score ≥ i2.

A total of 107 patients with CD were identified. Among them, 28 (26.2%) experienced endoscopic disease recurrence, and 18 (16.8%) had clinical recurrence. The analysis showed that exposure to NSAIDs did not increase the risk of 24-month endoscopic recurrence (22.2% vs. 38.5% of patients, P = 0.12).

For patients with CD undergoing elective ileocolic resection and primary ileocolic anastomosis, the use of NSAIDs in the perioperative period did not have an impact on the rates of endoscopic or clinical disease recurrence.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00784-X/fulltext