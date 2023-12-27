Association Between Selenium Deficiency and Anemia in Heart Failure Patients: Insights from the HARVEST Study

The following is a summary of “Selenium deficiency is associated with anemia in heart failure patients – The HARVEST Study,” published in the November 2023 issue of Cardiology by Molvin et al.

Heart failure (HF) with anemia worsens outcomes, and selenium deficiency may play a role, though its impact on anemia in HF patients needs a clearer understanding.

Researchers started a retrospective study to explore selenium deficiency, measured by selenoprotein P (SELENOP) levels, anemia, hemoglobin levels, and iron in subjects with acute HF.

They examined SELENOP, a well-established plasma marker for selenium status, in 320 subjects hospitalized for HF, with 310 having complete data on all covariates (the HARVEST study). Before analysis, skewed variables underwent ln-transformation. Using multivariable logistic and linear regression models that adjusted for age, sex, and renal function (cystatin C), relationships between continuous SELENOP levels and Hb levels, anemia (Hb < 115 g/L (women), < 130 g/L (men)), and iron status (measured by transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) were explored which increases in iron deficiency). Explored selenium deficiency (lowest quartile SELENOP levels) and its connections to anemia, hemoglobin, and iron status using multivariable models.

The results showed that 42.9% of subjects (133) experienced anemia. Hemoglobin levels positively correlated with SELENOP levels (0.238; P=2.3×10-5), while TfR1 levels exhibited a negative association (-0.238, P=2.0×10-6). In regression, higher SELENOP was linked to increased Hb and decreased TfR1 levels. Moreover, selenium deficiency was associated with diminished Hb levels, heightened TfR1 levels, and an increased likelihood of anemia in patients with HF.

They concluded that low selenoprotein P in acute HF is linked to lowered hemoglobin, elevated transferrin receptors, and increased anemia prevalence.

Source: academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/44/Supplement_2/ehad655.905/7393814?searchresult=1