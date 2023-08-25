Association Between Steroid Use and NAFLD Risk in IBD Patients

The following is a summary of “Steroid Use and Risk of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease in Patients With Inflammatory Bowel Disease,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Clinical Gastroenterology by Trivedi et al.

Researchers aimed to assess the correlation between corticosteroids and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in individuals diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Individuals diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are highly susceptible to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Steroids may play a role in developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A comprehensive search was conducted on MEDLINE (via PubMed) and Embase databases to identify relevant studies from their inception until July 2021. They incorporated published interventional and observational studies involving adult patients aged 18 years or older diagnosed with ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.

Investigators calculated odds ratios and 95% CIs and created forest plots. A stochastic effects model produced a summary effect estimate. Publication bias was evaluated using a funnel plot and Egger’s test, commonly employed methods in medical research. The assessment of study quality was conducted using the modified Newcastle-Ottawa scale (NOS) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). A cumulative of twelve observational studies encompassing a total of 3,497 participants were incorporated. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was diagnosed in 1,017 patients, accounting for 29.1%. The combined odds ratio for the occurrence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in individuals who use steroids compared to those who do not use steroids was 0.87 (95% CI: 0.72-1.04). No notable heterogeneity was observed among the studies (I<sup style=”vertical-align: sup;”>2</sup>=0.00%, P=0.13). No evidence of publication bias was observed through a funnel plot or Egger’s test (P=0.24).

The observations remained consistent when subgroup analyses were conducted, taking into account the quality of the studies. In this meta-analysis, corticosteroids were not correlated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It may not be necessary to abstain from administering steroids to patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to prevent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Further prospective studies are needed to systematically document the use of steroids and relevant factors among patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Source: journals.lww.com/jcge/Abstract/2023/07000/Steroid_Use_and_Risk_of_Nonalcoholic_Fatty_Liver.11.aspx