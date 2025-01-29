Association of hs-cTnT With Diabetic Lower Extremity Disease

Photo Credit: Cinefootage

The following is a summary of “Correlation between high-sensitivity cardiac troponin levels in diabetic patients’ serum and lower limb lesions: based on NHANES data,” published in the January 2025 issue of Endocrinology by Li et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the association between hypersensitive cardiac troponin (hs-cTnT), a biomarker of myocardial injury, in American adults with diabetic lower extremity disease.

They analyzed data from 1,196 participants with diabetes aged 40+ from the 1999–2004 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Logistic regression was used to examine the relationship between hs-cTnT and lower extremity disease, including peripheral neuropathy (monofilament test), peripheral artery disease (ankle-brachial index), foot ulcers, or amputation. All analyses were weighted.

The results showed a 41.6% prevalence of diabetic lower extremity disease. Adjusted hs-cTnT was significantly linked to lower limb disease in adults with diabetes. Chronic kidney disease interacted with hs-cTnT, strongly affecting the relationship between hs-cTnT and lower extremity lesions in the individuals.

Investigators concluded the utility of hs-cTnT as a biomarker for lower extremity lesions in adults with diabetes, while also suggesting a potential direct link between hs-cTnT and chronic kidney disease.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1515212/full