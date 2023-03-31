The following is the summary of “Associations of left renal vein entrapment with IgA nephropathy and Henoch–Schönlein purpura nephritis” published in the November 2022 issue of Renal failure by Wang, et al.

The study’s objectives were to determine whether left renal vein (LRV) entrapment is more common in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and Henoch–Schönlein purpura nephritis (HSPN) than in other forms of renal disorders and to determine whether LRV entrapment is linked to glomerular incidental IgA and galactose-deficient-IgA1 (Gd-IgA1) deposition. Screening for LRV entrapment using color Doppler ultrasound was performed on 797 individuals with biopsy-proven kidney disorders; the incidence of LRV entrapment in various renal illnesses was then examined. The effects of age, gender, and BMI were controlled using a propensity score matching technique. Sections of renal biopsies that were paraffin-embedded were immunostained for Gd-IgA1 with KM55.

In their sample, 47 patients (6%) with various forms of renal illness were identified with LRV entrapment. Out of 32 LRV captures, 68.2% involved augmented IgAN (idiopathic IgAN and HSPN). After controlling for age, gender, and body mass index with propensity score matching analysis, the prevalence of LRV entrapment remained considerably greater in expanded IgAN than in non-expanded IgAN (13 vs. 2%, P<0.001). Furthermore, after adjusting for the presence of enlarged IgAN and LN, we found that patients with LRV entrapment were more likely to have accidental IgA deposition in their glomeruli than those without (43 vs. 9%, P<0.001).

In addition, a substantially higher percentage of patients with LRV entrapment were positive for glomerular Gd-IgA1 compared to patients without LRV entrapment (5/5 vs. 5/17, P=0.01). Patients with idiopathic IgAN and HSPN had a considerably greater prevalence of LRV entrapment than those with other renal illness types. Glomerular IgA and Gd-IgA1 deposition was more prevalent in patients with LRV entrapment who had LN and IgAN-unrelated illnesses.

