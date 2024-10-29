Association of NLR with Depressive Symptoms in Adults

Photo Credit: urfinguss

The following is a summary of “Association between neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio and specific depressive symptoms: an analysis of a population-based cross-sectional survey,” published in the October 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Shan et al.

The mechanisms of depression remain unclear, though chronic, low-grade inflammation is thought to significantly contribute to its development.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to investigate the association between depressive symptoms and the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR).

They extracted 7 data cycles from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and used multivariable logistic regression and a generalized additive model to analyze the association.

The results showed that 30,896 subjects were analyzed, revealing significant associations between NLR and anhedonia (OR: 1.63, 95% CI: 1.14–2.33) and fatigue (OR: 1.30, 95% CI: 1.02–1.67) in females, and a non-linear relationship between anhedonia, sleep disturbance, and NLR. Subgroup analyses indicated significant correlations between anhedonia and NLR in the above-60-year-old group (OR: 1.63, 95% CI: 1.14–2.33) and males (OR: 1.50, 95% CI: 1.07–2.10). Sleep disturbance was associated with NLR in females (OR: 1.36, 95% CI: 1.04–1.77) and fatigue in non-Hispanic Whites (OR: 1.32, 95% CI: 1.02–1.70).

Investigators concluded that associations between NLR and specific depressive symptoms varied across demographic subgroups, suggesting implications for precision medicine in mental health.

Source: bmcpsychiatry.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12888-024-06214-z#Abs1