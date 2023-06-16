The following is a summary of “Clinical factors associated with skin neoplasms in individuals with Lynch syndrome in a longitudinal observational cohort,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Dermatology by Zhong, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to identify clinical factors associated with developing skin neoplasms in individuals with Lynch syndrome (LS). This hereditary condition predisposes individuals to various types of cancers. They systematically collected clinical data on a cohort of LS carriers receiving clinical genetics care at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study period ranged from January 2000 to March 2020.

Of the 607 LS carriers in the study, 9.2% had LS-associated skin neoplasms, and 15.0% had non-LS-associated skin neoplasms. Among the LS carriers, 58.2% (353/607) had prior documentation of dermatologic evaluation.

Interestingly, 29.7% (38/128) of LS carriers (confirmed pathogenic germline variants in MLH1, MSH2, MSH6, PMS2, or EPCAM) with skin neoplasms did not have a history of LS-associated malignancies affecting other organs.

The study found several clinical factors significantly associated with LS-associated skin neoplasms, including male sex, age, race, specific pathogenic germline variants (MLH1, MSH2/EPCAM), and personal history of non-LS skin neoplasms. Non-LS-associated skin neoplasms were associated with age, the number of first- and second-degree relatives with non-LS-associated skin neoplasms, and personal history of LS-associated skin neoplasms.

The study had limitations, including a single-institution observational study and a potential lack of demographic diversity among the participants. However, the findings suggested that skin neoplasms are common in individuals with LS, and regular dermatologic surveillance should be considered for all LS carriers. By identifying clinical factors associated with LS and non-LS skin neoplasms, the study provided valuable insights for managing and surveillance skin cancer in individuals with LS.

Source: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(23)00173-1/fulltext