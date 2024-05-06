Autonomy and Decision-Making in Early-Phase Cancer Immunotherapy Trial Participants

The following is a summary of “Decision-making and autonomy among participants in early-phase cancer immunotherapy trials: a qualitative study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Oncology by Avery et al.

Understanding the nuanced factors that influence patients’ decisions to participate in early-phase cancer clinical trials (CTs) is crucial for ensuring informed consent. This qualitative study delves into the complex interplay of relational autonomy in shaping patients’ choices regarding participation in early-phase cancer immunotherapy CTs.

Employing an interpretive descriptive design, interviews were conducted with 21 adult patients diagnosed with advanced cancer who had opted to enroll in an early-phase CT. Data analysis was grounded in relational autonomy ethical theory, utilizing constant comparative analysis to derive themes.

Central to the participants’ decision-making process was the perception of choice regarding their participation in early-phase cancer immunotherapy CTs. This perception varied depending on whether individuals viewed their participation as an act of desperation or an opportunity to access novel treatments. Psychosocial and structural factors intersected to influence participants’ decision-making, encompassing themes such as being provided with hope, establishing trust, having the ability to withdraw, and navigating timing constraints.

The findings underscore a continuum of perceived choice among cancer patients considering participation in early-phase cancer immunotherapy CTs. Each participant demonstrated varying degrees of relational autonomy, shaped by the intricate interplay of personal beliefs, structural contexts, and established CT processes.

This study not only illuminates the multifaceted nature of decision-making in early-phase CTs but also provides insights into the intersection of cancer care delivery and patients’ values. These insights can inform future practices and policies associated with early-phase cancer immunotherapy CTs. Ultimately, these insights aim to better support patients in making informed decisions about their participation in clinical trials.

Source: bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-12119-7