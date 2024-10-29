Azithromycin with IVIG Improves Outcomes in Pediatric RMPP

The following is a summary of “Efficacy of azithromycin combined with intravenous immunoglobulin in the treatment of refractory mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia in children: a meta-analysis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Shen et al.

Refractory Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia (RMPP) incidence is rising in children, presenting a severe risk to life, while intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) offers potential immune modulation benefits.

Researchers conducted a meta-analysis to assess the efficacy and safety of azithromycin combined with IVIG in treating children with RMPP.

They performed a comprehensive search across 7 databases, including PubMed and Cochrane Library, selecting studies on azithromycin with IVIG for pediatric RMPP. After extracting data, meta-analysis and sensitivity analysis assessed heterogeneity and stability.

The results showed improved clinical efficacy in the azithromycin-IVIG group (RR = 1.18, 95% CI: 1.11–1.25, P<0.01), with faster defervescence (MD = -2.12, 95% CI: -2.69 to -1.55), shorter time to clear pulmonary rales (MD = -2.90, 95% CI: -3.57 to -2.23) and cough (MD = -3.59, 95% CI: -4.51 to -2.67), and reduced hospital stays (MD = -5.72, 95% CI: -8.80 to -2.64), compared to azithromycin alone. No significant publication bias was observed.

They concluded that azithromycin with IVIG is more effective for treating children with RMPP than azithromycin alone.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-05150-x