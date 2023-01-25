The following is the summary of “Proton Pump Inhibitors in Allergy: Benefits and Risks” published in the December 2022 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Robinson, et al.

The use of proton pump inhibitors, also referred to as PPIs, is a type of drug that is frequently suggested for the treatment of a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders. When gastroesophageal reflux disease is accompanied by other allergic conditions, such as asthma or rhinitis, or when it manifests itself as a chronic cough, allergists may recommend proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) as a treatment option.

PPIs are short-acting medications that reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach. In addition, treatment with PPIs for an extended period of time at a high dose is indicated as an alternative for the management of eosinophilic esophagitis because it leads to histologic remission in nearly 40% of patients. This is an indication that PPIs can be used as an alternative for the management of eosinophilic esophagitis. In this article, researchers discuss the most recent recommendations for the use of PPIs, as well as the gradual reduction of their dosage and a profile of the adverse effects they cause.

In this study, investigators investigated the evidence that supported the epidemiologic link between the use of acid-suppressant drugs and the later development of allergic illnesses. Specifically, they looked at the studies that were conducted to investigate.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213219822009588