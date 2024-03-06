Benefits of a Colorimetric Scale in Dermatology for Patients With Skin of Color

Photo Credit: Prostock-Studio

A proposed colorimetric scale can enhance dermatologists’ ability to categorize persons with skin of color.

In a 2-hour session at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, experts led a case-based conversation about treating plaque psoriasis among patients with diverse skin tones. Though not directly related to the AAD Annual Meeting, recent research findings published online in Cureus review the benefits of a colorimetric scale that can be helpful for dermatologists who treat patients with skin of color.

The Current Treatment Challenge

“Since 1975, dermatologists have used the Fitzpatrick classification of sun-reactive skin types to categorize patients with skin of color; this classification was established for psoriasis patients participating in using oral methoxsalen and phototherapy clinical trial to determine the initial ultraviolet A dose,” wrote Philip R. Cohen, MD, and colleagues.

“The Fitzpatrick classification merely classifies individuals as white, brown, and black; the individuals with white skin are further divided into four groups based on their burning or tanning capacity,” they explained. “This classification system does not provide reliable information with regard to the risk of skin cancer for individuals with darker skin color and does not aid in the evaluation of medical conditions with cutaneous involvement or assessment of appropriate cosmetic interventions for aesthetic management.”

According to the paper, current scales for patients with skin of color either include white skin color, 10 or more color types, or both. Unlike current scales, Dr. Cohen and colleagues introduced a simple scale that is not based on race or ethnicity to categorize persons with skin of color.

A New Solution

The researchers’ colorimetric scale does not include a white scale; it ranges from very light beige skin to very dark brown. Specifically, the scale contains five colors:

very light beige (skin color type 1);

light brown (skin color type 2);

medium brown (skin color type 3);

dark brown (skin color type 4); and

very dark brown (skin color type 5).

According to the team, patients with white skin would be classified as having skin color type 0. Dr. Cohen and colleagues note that treatment scales that are not based on race or ethnicity are useful for better categorization of patients with skin of color.

Benefits for Dermatologists

The study team explained that simple scales are needed in dermatology to better categorize these patient populations. They said a colorimetric scale can be helpful for predicting patient risk for developing skin cancer. Additionally, they noted that this scale can help determine appropriate casement procedures and devices needed.

“In summary, the scale will enhance the ability of dermatologists to categorize persons with skin of color, allowing them to better assess skin cancer risk and appropriate aesthetic procedures and devices for these individuals,” they concluded.