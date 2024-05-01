SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Strategies For Minimizing & Managing Tardive Dyskinesia

May 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Bhidayasiri R, et al. Tardive dyskinesia in Asia— current clinical practice and the role of neurologists in the care pathway. Front Neurol. 2024;15:1356761. Published online February 13, 2024. doi:10.3389/fneur.2024.1356761

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Roongroj Bhidayasiri, MD

    Photo Credit: Thai Medics

    Chulalongkorn Centre of Excellence for Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders
    Department of Medicine
    Chulalongkorn University
    Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital

     

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement