Pain Management Barriers Differ in Cancer and Noncancer

A recent study published in Pain Management Nursing suggested that medical professionals must promptly address pain management. The researchers enrolled 200 patients into two cohorts: those with cancer and those with noncancer chronic conditions. The most significant barrier to managing pain was the fear of medication side effects, while fatalistic attitudes toward pain and its treatment scored the lowest in terms of perceived barriers. Age had a negative correlation with concerns about the physical effects of pain (r=−0.287, P<0.01), communication difficulties (r=−0.263, P<0.01), and fears of medication harm (r=−0.284, P<0.01) among patients with noncancer conditions. This correlation was not observed in the patients with cancer. Patients with cancer exhibited a higher average fatalism score (mean=2.12, SD=0.78) compared with those without cancer (mean=1.91, SD=0.68), while those with noncancer chronic diseases reported greater challenges in communication (mean=2.78, SD=0.78) than patients with cancer (mean=2.49, SD=0.65; t=−2.899; P=0.005). The results highlight a significant difference in the experience of pain management barriers between the two groups. Researchers emphasized the need to enhance pain management strategies and ultimately improve the quality of care for all patients in pain.

Author Teresa Sellinger