Bibliometric Analysis and Visualization of Scientific Research on SGS Using Web of Science Core Collection

The following is a summary of “Bibliometric and visualized analysis of scientific publications on subglottic stenosis based on web of science core collection,” published in the February 2024 issue of Surgery by Zhang et al.

Subglottic Stenosis (SGS) is the most prevalent and specific clinical manifestation within the spectrum of Laryngotracheal Stenosis (LTS), with a surge in research publications reflecting the expanding knowledge base and evolving management strategies. Despite this growth, a comprehensive bibliometric analysis of SGS still needs to be present, prompting a need for systematic exploration.

In August 2022, an extensive search was conducted within the Web of Science Core Collection database, utilizing the keywords “subglottic stenosis” and “SGS.” A total of 580 articles were retrieved and analyzed, focusing on key metrics and trends. Additionally, the top 100 most-cited articles on SGS were scrutinized to elucidate notable contributions and research trajectories.

The analysis revealed a notable escalation in SGS-related publications over time, with the United States emerging as the leading contributor, accounting for 301 articles. Vanderbilt University demonstrated the highest publication output among academic institutions, with 18 articles. Furthermore, the journal Laryngoscope emerged as the predominant publishing platform, featuring 89 articles on SGS. Notably, research interests have transitioned from predominantly surgical interventions to encompass a broader spectrum, including conservative management approaches.

The burgeoning body of literature surrounding SGS underscores a significant expansion in research activity in recent years. This study represents the inaugural bibliometric analysis of scientific publications about SGS, shedding light on prevailing trends and influential contributions. By identifying research hotspots and areas for enhancement, this analysis serves as a foundational step in guiding future endeavors to advance the understanding and management of SGS.

