Biomarkers for Predicting TR and RV Dilation After Mitral Valve Repair

The following is a summary of “Insulin-Like Growth Factor Binding Protein 2 Predicts Right Ventricular Reverse Remodeling and Improvement of Concomitant Tricuspid Regurgitation After Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Mitral Valve Repair,” published in the November 2024 issue of Cardiology by Gröger et al.

Right ventricular failure and tricuspid regurgitation (TR) are common in patients undergoing mitral valve transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (M-TEER) and are linked to worse outcomes. While TR often improves after M-TEER, the reasons for this are not well understood.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing serum biomarkers regulated differently in patients with TR and identify those that can predict how TR will progress after M-TEER.

They analyzed biomarker expression in 242 patients undergoing M-TEER, comparing those with moderate-to-severe TR. Echocardiographic follow-up was performed for 99 patients 3 months after M-TEER to assess RV reverse remodeling (RVRR), defined by improvements in TR or RV diameter.

The results showed that patients with moderate-to-severe TR had higher comorbidities (EuroSCORE II median: 5.2 for severe TR, 4.9 for moderate TR, 3.2 for no/mild TR, P=0.002). IGFBP-2 was upregulated (1.4-fold in severe TR, P=0.005). Out of all the patients, 50 patients (50.5%) showed RVRR. IGFBP-2 (OR 2.078) and chronic pulmonary disease (OR 15.341) were independent predictors of RVRR non-development within 3 months.

They concluded that in patients with moderate or severe TR undergoing M-TEER, elevated IGFBP-2 levels at baseline were linked to ongoing TR and RV dilation, indicating the potential role in predicting outcomes post-procedure.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/clc.70048