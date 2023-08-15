 Biomarkers Help Identify Patients With T2D at Risk for CVD - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Biomarkers Help Identify Patients With T2D at Risk for CVD

Aug 15, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Subclinical Cardiovascular Disease in US Adults With and Without Diabetes

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.122.029083#:~:text=The%20crude%20prevalence%20of%20any,(19%25%20versus%205%25).

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Michael Fang, PhD

    Michael Fang, PhD
    Assistant Professor
    Cardiovascular and Clinical Epidemiology
    Johns Hopkins Bloomfield School of Public Health

    Michael Fang, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement