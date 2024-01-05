Black Men More Likely Than Whites to Have Prostate Cancer

At any given prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level, Black men were more likely than White men to develop prostate cancer, according to a study published in Cancer. Kyung Min Lee, PhD, and colleagues predicted the likelihood of prostate cancer diagnosis on first biopsy for 75,295 Black and 207,658 White male veterans in multivariable logistic regression models that included self‐identified race, age at first PSA test, prebiopsy PSA, age at first biopsy, smoking status, statin use, and socioeconomic factors. Black veterans were 50% more likely to receive a prostate cancer diagnosis on their first prostate biopsy when compared with White veterans after controlling for PSA and other covariates (OR, 1.50). The probability of prostate cancer was 49% for a Black man and 39% for a White man at a PSA level of 4.0 ng/mL. The risk for prostate cancer was equivalent for Black veterans with a PSA of 4.0 ng/mL and White veterans with a PSA of 13.4 ng/mL.

