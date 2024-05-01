Buteyko Breathing Technique Improves Asthma Symptoms

Photo Credit: fizkes

Researchers conducted a randomized, controlled study to investigate the efficacy of the Buteyko breathing technique (BBT) as a complementary therapy for asthma management. Katrin Vagedes, Dr. med. vet., and colleagues from Germany compared usual care with BBT versus without in 60 participants over 3 months. Participants in the BBT group practiced the breathing technique twice daily for 20 minutes. The BBT group experienced significant improvements in voluntary control pause, Asthma Control Questionnaire, and Nijmegen Questionnaire scores. Although forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV 1 ) and capnovolumetric parameters remained stable, there was a notable increase in capnovolumetric threshold volume at tidal breathing with BBT. Despite these positive outcomes, exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels did not show significant changes. Given its clinical effectiveness, BBT could be a valuable adjunct to asthma therapy. The self-controlled nature of BBT also enhanced its acceptability among patients, leading the researchers to advocate for wider adoption in clinical practice.