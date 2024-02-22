CA vs. PN for Small Renal Masses in Solitary Kidneys: A Meta-Analysis

The following is a summary of “Perioperative, functional, and oncological outcomes after cryoablation or partial nephrectomy for small renal masses in solitary kidneys: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the January 2024 issue of Urology by Liu et al.

This study aimed to compare the perioperative, functional, and oncological outcomes of cryoablation (CA) and partial nephrectomy (PN) for managing small renal masses in patients with solitary kidneys. A systematic search across multiple databases identified seven observational studies, and statistical analyses were conducted using Stata v.12.0 and Review Manager version 5.2. Patients undergoing CA exhibited significantly shorter operative time, reduced estimated blood loss, shorter length of stay, and fewer postoperative complications compared to those undergoing PN. Although the CA group showed a lower transfusion rate, this difference was not statistically significant.

The combined data analysis demonstrated a significantly lower increase in serum creatinine levels after surgery in the CA group, indicating superior preservation of renal function. Additionally, there was a noteworthy decrease in the estimated glomerular filtration rate after surgery in the PN group. While not statistically significant, the CA group showed a lower postoperative dialysis rate. Oncological outcomes revealed no significant differences between CA and PN concerning local recurrence and distant metastasis. In conclusion, the analysis suggests comparable efficacy between PN and CA in controlling tumor recurrence and metastasis. However, CA demonstrated superior preservation of renal function, significantly enhanced perioperative outcomes, and fewer postoperative complications. These findings suggest a potential expansion of the application of CA for patients seeking a less invasive treatment option.

Source: bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-024-01406-x