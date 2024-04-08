SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Cancer Stage Compared With Mortality as End Points in Randomized Clinical Trials of Cancer Screening: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.

Apr 08, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Xiaoshuang Feng

    Genomic Epidemiology Branch, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lyon, France.

    Hana Zahed

    Genomic Epidemiology Branch, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lyon, France.

    Justina Onwuka

    Genomic Epidemiology Branch, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lyon, France.

    Matthew E J Callister

    Department of Respiratory Medicine, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, St James’s University Hospital, Leeds, United Kingdom.

    Leeds Institute of Health Sciences, University of Leeds, Leeds, United Kingdom.

    Mattias Johansson

    Genomic Epidemiology Branch, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lyon, France.

    Ruth Etzioni

    Division of Public Health Sciences, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, Seattle, Washington.

    Center for Early Detection Advanced Research, Knight Cancer Institute, Portland, Oregon.

    Hilary A Robbins

    Genomic Epidemiology Branch, International Agency for Research on Cancer, Lyon, France.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement