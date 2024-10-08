Carbetocin 100 µg vs Oxytocin for Preventing Postpartum Hemorrhage

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “A randomized controlled trial on the comparison of two doses of carbetocin with oxytocin for the prevention of postpartum hemorrhage (concert trial),” published in the October 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Balogun et al.

Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) is a significant cause of maternal morbidity. The trial compares the effectiveness of carbetocin and oxytocin for prevention.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the effectiveness of 2 doses of carbetocin with oxytocin for PPH prevention.

They conducted a triple-blind, non-inferiority trial involving pregnant women recruited at term, 2 doses of carbetocin (50 and 100 µg) were compared with 10 IU of oxytocin, administered as uterotonic agents after vaginal or cesarean delivery. Uterine contractility was assessed at 2 and 5 minutes after administration. The link between adequate uterine tone and PPH was examined using the chi-square test. The effect of the drugs on the odds of developing PPH was evaluated using logistic regression (P<0.05).

The results showed that 100 µg carbetocin had a notably higher proportion of women with adequate uterine tone at 5 minutes than 50 µg carbetocin and 10 IU oxytocin (P<0.001). Patients receiving oxytocin encountered higher average blood loss than those receiving 50 µg or 100 µg carbetocin (P=0.128). A significant change in the need for additional uterotonics, with more participants in the oxytocin group requiring additional intervention (P<0.001).

They concluded that 100 µg carbetocin was more effective in gaining adequate uterine tone and was associated with a lower PPH risk than oxytocin.

