Cardiovascular Adaptations to Athletic Training and the Sex Differences in Sports Cardiology

The following is a summary of “Sex-Specific Differences in Cardiovascular Adaptations and Risks in Elite Athletes: Bridging the Gap in Sports Cardiology,” published in the September 2024 issue of Cardiology by Afaghi et al.

Despite increased female participation in sports, research on cardiovascular health in female athletes lags behind male counterparts, highlighting a need for a more comprehensive understanding.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study hypothesizing that female athletes exhibit distinct cardiovascular adaptations and face different risks influenced by physiological, hormonal, and structural differences.

They systematically reviewed the literature, analyzing studies on cardiovascular responses and adaptations in athletes. Data on hemodynamic changes, autonomic and neural reflex regulation, cardiac remodeling, and arrhythmias were extracted. Comparative analyses were performed to identify sex-specific patterns and discrepancies in cardiovascular health outcomes.

The results showed considerable sex differences in cardiovascular adaptations to athletic training. Female athletes generally have longer QT intervals, greater sinoatrial node automaticity, and enhanced atrioventricular node function compared to males. Female athletes exhibited lower sympathetic activity, lower maximal stroke volumes, and a tendency toward eccentric cardiac remodeling. Conversely, male athletes were more prone to concentric hypertrophy and higher incidences of bradyarrhythmia and accessory pathway arrhythmias. Female athletes were more likely to experience symptomatic atrial fibrillation and face higher procedural complications during catheter ablation.

They concluded that sex-specific approaches were crucial in sports cardiology to improve athlete performance and reduce heart problems.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/clc.70006