Cardiovascular Benefits of Metabolic Surgery and GLP-1 Receptor Agonists in T2D

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Cardioprotective benefits of metabolic surgery and GLP-1 receptor agonist–based therapies,” published in the August 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Morissette et al.

Excessive adipose tissue and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) significantly elevate the risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Metabolic surgery has emerged as a highly effective intervention for individuals with severe obesity, not only facilitating substantial weight loss but also improving glycemic control, which can lead to the remission of T2DM and a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). Concurrently, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), a class of medications, have demonstrated notable efficacy in reducing body weight and MACE in patients with T2DM.

This review aims to delve into the mechanisms by which metabolic surgery and GLP-1RA-based therapies confer cardioprotective benefits. It systematically examines the underlying biological processes that contribute to these effects, highlighting the role of weight reduction, improved glucose metabolism, and other potential factors. Additionally, the review discusses recent evidence and emerging therapies within this evolving field of research, providing a comprehensive overview of how these interventions contribute to cardiovascular health and exploring future directions for clinical practice and research.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043276024001930