Cardiovascular Disease in MASH vs. Other Liver Diseases

The following is a summary of “Cardiovascular disease in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis compared with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease and other liver diseases: A systematic review,” published in the May 2024 issue of Cardiology by Sanyal et al.

Patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) have an uncertain burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), which is often less understood than other liver diseases like metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to review evidence comparing CVD outcomes in adults with MASH versus MASLD or other liver diseases.

They used multiple data sources, such as Embase, MEDLINE, and Cochrane database searches between 2011 and February 2023, and manual searches between 2019 and September 2021. Studies reporting CVD outcomes like angina, coronary artery disease [CAD], heart failure, myocardial infarction, stroke, venous thromboembolic diseases, and CV mortality in adults with confirmed MASH or MASLD were included.

The results showed that among the 8,732 studies selected, 21 met the criteria. Patients with MASH showed an increased incidence or prevalence of CVD compared to other conditions in 12 studies. Odds ratios ranged from 3.12 (95% CI: 1.33-5.32) to 4.12 (95% CI: 1.91-8.90) for CVD, with increased risk of CAD (6/7 studies), stroke (6/6 studies), and heart failure (2/4 studies) reported in multiple studies. Some studies (n=3/6) also found higher CVD-related mortality in patients with MASH or those without.

Investigators concluded that patients with MASH have a higher prevalence of CVD and may face increased mortality. Aggressive management of cardiovascular risk factors is recommended.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666602224000296