CHAFES Syndrome: Multifactorial Ocular Conditions with Scleral Involvement

The following is a summary of “Combined central serous chorioretinopathy, hypermetropia, short axial length, chorioretinal folds, enlarged/thickened ocular coats, with varying association of scleral changes (CHAFES),” published in the July 2023 issue of Ophthalmology by Downes et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to characterize chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (CCSC)-associated ocular features: Chorioretinal Folds, Scleral Changes (including any of the following flattened or ‘squared off’ posterior pole, ‘T sign,’ or thickened ocular coats), Short Axial Length, and Hypermetropia.

Study involved 14 eyes of 7 patients (2 females and 5 males) with a primary presentation of central vision disturbance. A combination of central serous chorioretinopathy (CSC), choroidal folds, scleral changes, and hypermetropia was conducted. Patients’ corrected visual acuities, serial refractions, color imaging, fluorescein and indocyanine green angiography findings, B-ultrasound scan features, and axial length measurements (< 23.3 mm were defined as short) were recorded.

All patients (5 /7 bilateral) exhibited signs of either previous or ongoing episodes of the following features in at least one eye: CSC, bilateral choroidal folds (6/7), thickening of ocular coats (measured in 5 patients), and the presence of at least one scleral abnormality on ultrasound in at least one eye. Furthermore, 13/14 eyes had a recorded short axial length at their final appointment.

Study concluded that the combination of CSC, choroidal folds, hypermetropia, and scleral abnormalities may be a specific ocular condition. The cause is unknown, but it could be due to primary choroid disease or secondary scleral inflammation. Vision did not change significantly in this case series.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-023-03038-5