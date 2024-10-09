Antipyretic Effect of Oral Dipyrone Compared to Oral Ibuprofen in Children With Febrile Illness

Photo Credit: Michelle Lee Photography

The following is a summary of “Antipyretic effect of oral dipyrone (Metamizole) compared to oral ibuprofen in febrile children: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Alnajar et al.

Dipyrone, or metamizole, is a potent pain reliever and fever reducer that helps relax muscles. Despite the risk of severe side effects, like potentially fatal agranulocytosis, it remains widely used in many countries. More research is needed to assess its effectiveness and safety for children with febrile illness.

Researchers conducted a prospective study evaluating the effectiveness of oral dipyrone compared to oral ibuprofen as antipyretics in children with febrile illness.

They conducted a comprehensive search of several databases, including PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, and Cochrane Library, using a predefined search strategy to identify relevant studies. The analysis included RCTs comparing the antipyretic effects of oral ibuprofen and oral dipyrone in children with febrile illness. Data were analyzed using RevMan 5.4 software.

The results showed 27 publications identified, and 3 studies were selected for qualitative and quantitative analysis. The pooled analysis indicated no significant difference between oral dipyrone and oral ibuprofen regarding the antipyretic effects (Mean difference (MD) = 0.06; 95% CI: -0.08, 0.20).

The researchers concluded that both oral dipyrone and ibuprofen are effective in reducing high-temperature levels in children with febrile illness, without any significant difference.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-05095-1