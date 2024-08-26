Chronic Pain Prevalence and Impact in Spain: Age, Sex, and Health Disparities

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and epidemiological characteristics of chronic pain in the Spanish population. Results from the pain barometer,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pain by Dueñas et al.

Chronic pain (CP) is a global public health issue affecting many individuals.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the prevalence of CP and comparing the clinical and social characteristics of individuals experiencing non-chronic continuous pain and individuals without pain.

They involved 7,058 adults from Spain and collected data regarding socio-demographic information, presence of CP and non-chronic continuous pain, pain characteristics, limitations in activities of daily living (ADL), anxiety and depression levels (HADS), QoL (SF-12v2), and social support (DUKE). Data was analyzed using descriptive and bivariate methods.

The result showed CP prevalence to be 25.9% (95% CI: 24.8–26.9), while non-chronic continuous pain was found in 7.7% (95% CI: 7.1–8.3). Women exhibited a higher prevalence of both CP (30.5% vs. 21.3%) and non-chronic continuous pain (8.8% vs. 6.6%). Additionally, CP was more prevalent among individuals aged 55 to 75 years (30.6%, 95% CI: 28.6–32.6%), whereas non-chronic continuous pain was most common in patients aged 18 to 34 years (11.2%, 95% CI: 9.6–12.7%). The median duration of CP was 4 years, with the lumbar region being the most frequent site (58.1%), and 27.1% of individuals were unaware of the pain’s cause. Patients with CP experienced more limitations in activities of daily living, higher levels of anxiety and depression, and poorer QoL.

Investigators concluded that CP affects 1 in 4 individuals in Spain, significantly impacting mental, physical, and social health, with variations in prevalence by sex and age, highlighting the importance of early detection of non-chronic continuous pain to prevent the escalation of CP.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ejp.4705