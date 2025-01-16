Clinical Characteristics for Diagnosing Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Photo Credit: guentermanaus

The following is a summary of “Development and External Validation of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Cutaneous Abscess Prediction Score-2 (HSCAPS-2): A Clinical Decision Support Tool for Diagnosis of Hidradenitis Suppurativa over Cutaneous Abscess,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by Garg et al.

Significant delays in diagnosing hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), often confused with cutaneous abscesses (CA), have been attributed to a general lack of awareness within the medical community and the disease’s variable clinical presentation.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to develop and validate a prediction model for diagnosing HS vs site-specific CA.

They performed a cross-sectional study where the model was designed by a large clinical database and externally validated using a sample of clinical records at Penn State Health. Prediction model discrimination and calibration were evaluated using the c-statistic, calibration intercept/slope, and a flexible calibration curve.

The results showed that 15 predictors were initially identified, with 7 retained after model simplification. Predictive factors for HS, compared to site-specific CA, included female sex, age up to 44 years, African American race, race other than White or African American, growing body mass index, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and acne. The c-statistic for the 7-variable model in validation was 0.77 (95% CI, 0.73-0.80). The calibration intercept and slope were 0.29 (95% CI, 0.14-0.43) and 1.09 (95% CI, 0.90-1.28), respectively.

Investigators concluded that specific clinical characteristics could effectively differentiate HS from CA in clinical practice, potentially reducing diagnostic delays without the need for specialized examinations.

Source: karger.com/drm/article-abstract/doi/10.1159/000543130/918911/Development-and-External-Validation-of-the