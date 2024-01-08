Clinical Considerations for Threatened Periviable Delivery and Abortion

The following is a summary of “Threatened Periviable Delivery and Abortion: Clinical Considerations,” published in the December 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Ohly, et al.

Periviable delivery, which refers to a pregnancy that is at risk of delivery between 20 0/7 and 25 6/7 weeks gestational, is a relatively rare occurrence that carries significant consequences on multiple levels. The physical toll on both the mother and the baby, the emotional strain experienced by the parents, and the financial burden associated with the extensive medical care required all contribute to the profound impact of this challenging situation. Predicting neonatal outcomes can be challenging, especially considering the evolving legal landscape surrounding abortion access.

The uncertainty can compromise the available management options. Dynamic maternal and fetal factors highlighted the importance of a cohesive and supportive care team. This team plays a crucial role in ensuring that optimal care is provided. With their expertise and collaboration, they can effectively address the ever-changing needs and challenges that arise during pregnancy and childbirth. By working together, the care team can provide the necessary support and guidance to ensure the well-being of both the mother and the baby.

In a post-Roe United States, the management of threatened periviable delivery may prioritize fetal outcomes over maternal health due to legal restrictions. This means that decisions regarding the delivery of a baby at a stage where it is considered viable but still at risk may be made, with the primary concern being the well-being of the fetus rather than the potential risks to the mother’s health. The decisions were influenced by the legal landscape surrounding abortion and can have significant implications for women’s reproductive rights and healthcare.

