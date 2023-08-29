Cognition and Medical Comorbidities Associated with Plasma Biomarkers of Alzheimer Disease

The following is a summary of the article titled “Association of Plasma Biomarkers of Alzheimer Disease With Cognition and Medical Comorbidities in a Biracial Cohort,” published in the August 2023 issue of Neurology by Ramanan et al.

Emerging progress in blood-based biomarkers holds promise for transforming Alzheimer’s disease (AD) diagnosis and management, highlighting the vital need for further research in diverse populations. Researchers conducted a retrospective study examining blood-based AD biomarker profiles and their links to cognition and prevalent medical comorbidities in a biracial cohort.

They assessed subjects via the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville AD Research Center, matched by age, sex, and cognitive status. Blood-based AD biomarkers (Aβ 42/40 , p-tau 181 , GFAP, NfL) were quantified using the Quanterix SiMoA HD-X analyzer. Cognitive state assessed with Mini-Mental State Examination. The Wilcoxon test was used for sex-related biomarker differences. Linear models appraised links between self-reported race, chronic kidney disease (CKD), vascular risk factors, and plasma AD biomarker levels. Extra models studied race-plasma biomarker links to cognition.

The results showed 267 African-American (AA) and 268 non-Hispanic White (NHW) participants, with 69% females (43-100 years) (median 80.2). NHW participants had higher education (median 16 vs. 12 years, p<0.001), while AA participants had higher APOE ε4 positivity (43% vs. 34%; P=0.04). No plasma AD biomarker differences exist between AA and NHW participants, even when stratified by cognitive status. P-tau 181 -cognition link stronger in NHW, Aβ 42/40 -cognition link stronger in AA, not upheld after CKD exclusion. Women had higher GFAP (177.5 vs. 157.73 pg/ml; P=0.002) and lower p-tau 181 (2.62 vs. 3.28 pg/ml; P=0.001) levels than men. Diabetes was inversely linked to GFAP levels (β=-0.01; P<0.001).

They concluded systemic comorbidities, sex differences, and self-reported race influence plasma AD biomarker variation, requiring equitable deployment.

Source: n.neurology.org/content/early/2023/08/14/WNL.0000000000207675