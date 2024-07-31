Combined Analysis of PA Barriers and Facilitators in Individuals with Chronic Pain

The following is a summary of “Barriers and facilitators for physical activity in people living with chronic pain: a systematic review and combined analysis,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pain by Leese et al.

Chronic pain is a widespread and multifaceted health problem with significant physical, emotional, and social impacts.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study identifying facilitators and barriers to physical activity (PA) among adults with chronic pain using the capability, opportunity, and motivation behavior change model (COM-B).

They conducted searching across 6 databases, focusing on peer-reviewed primary research published in English (November 15, 2023). Search terms included pain, PA, and facilitators/barriers. Quality appraisal was performed with appropriate tools. The search resulted in 40 eligible studies with 2,164 participants covering various chronic pain conditions, geographic locations, and study designs.

The result showed key barriers to PA engagement, including pain severity, comorbidities, lack of knowledge about PA benefits, and time constraints. Significant facilitators were personalized approaches, social support, and awareness of PA benefits. Findings were categorized according to the COM-B model, identifying modifiable factors.

Investigators concluded that person-centered approaches, education, and accessible environments were vital for promoting PA among sufferers of chronic pain, using the COM-B model to design effective interventions that enhance PA uptake and adherence, ultimately improving the quality of life.

Source: journals.lww.com/pain/abstract/9900/barriers_and_facilitators_for_physical_activity_in.646.aspx