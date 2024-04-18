Combined Resistance and Aerobic Exercise Reduces Serious Events in Liver Cirrhosis

The following is a summary of “Resistance exercise in combination with aerobic exercise reduces the incidence of serious events in patients with liver cirrhosis: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials,” published in the December 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Kawaguchi, et al.

Exercise, especially resistance exercise, is known to be beneficial for sarcopenia in individuals with liver cirrhosis. However, the impact of exercise on serious events remains uncertain. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the effects of exercise on serious events in patients with liver cirrhosis through a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs).

A literature search conducted in 2022 identified eleven RCTs suitable for meta-analysis (exercise group, n = 232; control group, n = 193). Serious events were defined as death or severe complications per the original articles. A meta-analysis was conducted using a random-effects model, with the primary outcome being the incidence of serious events.

Across the 11 RCTs, the incidence of serious events was 5.6% (13/232) in the exercise group and 12.3% (24/193) in the control group. However, meta-analysis revealed no significant difference in the incidence of serious events between the two groups (risk difference [RD] −0.03, 95% CI −0.07 to 0.02). In a stratified analysis based on a combination of aerobic and resistance exercise, five RCTs (n = 185) were included. The incidence of serious events was 6.25% (7/112) in the combination exercise group and 24.7% (18/73) in the control group. Meta-analysis demonstrated a significant reduction in the incidence of serious events in the combination exercise group compared to the control group (RD −0.12; 95% CI −0.21 to −0.03).

Resistance exercise combined with aerobic exercise appears to reduce serious events in patients with liver cirrhosis. A regimen incorporating both aerobic and resistance exercise may offer benefits in enhancing the prognosis of individuals with liver cirrhosis.

Reference: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00535-023-02060-0