Comparative Study of Ciprofloxacin and Levofloxacin Prophylaxis in Stem Cell Transplants

The following is a summary of “Ciprofloxacin versus levofloxacin prophylaxis in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation: A randomized trial,” published in the October 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Farhan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare the effectiveness of ciprofloxacin and levofloxacin as prophylaxis in recipients with hematopoietic stem cell transplant (SCT).

They assessed patients receiving SCT at Henry Ford Health. Patients were randomly divided (1:1) to receive ciprofloxacin or levofloxacin. The primary outcome was the incidence of bloodstream bacterial infections (BSI) up to 60 days after the transplant.

The results showed that between June 4, 2018, and May 23, 2022, 308 patients were randomly assigned to receive ciprofloxacin (154) or levofloxacin (154). The BSI was similar in both groups (11.7% vs 11.7%). Pneumonia was more frequent in the ciprofloxacin group (18% vs 23%; relative risk 2.57, 95% CI 1.11-5.98, P = 0.028). There were no differences in neutrophil engraftment, fever, Clostridium difficile infection, relapse incidence, overall survival, nonrelapse mortality, length of stay post-SCT, or intensive care unit admission.

They concluded that both prophylaxis regimens showed similar efficacy in hematopoietic SCTs, and levofloxacin prophylaxis was linked with a lower incidence of pneumonia in the first 60 days post-transplant.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1201971224002431