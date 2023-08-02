Comparing Early and Delayed Feeding in Acute Pancreatitis: A Comprehensive Review and Meta-analysis

The following is a summary of “Effects of Early Versus Delayed Feeding in Patients With Acute Pancreatitis A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Liang et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to summarize the optimal strategy for early feeding in patients with acute pancreatitis. They compared early vs. delayed feeding in acute pancreatitis using electronic databases through a meta-analysis (registered by PROSPERO, CRD42020192133). Primary outcomes included length of hospital stay (LOHS), refeeding intolerance, mortality, total patient costs, and PRISMA guidelines.

The results showed 20 trials with 2,168 patients randomly assigned to the early feeding group (N =1,033) and delayed feeding group (N =1,135). Early feeding group had lower LOHS than delayed feeding group (mean difference: -2.35, 95% CI: -2.89 to -1.80; P< 0.0001), regardless of subgroups (P int = 0.69). Feeding intolerance and mortality showed no significant difference (risk ratio: 0.96, 0.40 to 2.16, P=0.87 and 0.91, 0.57 to 1.46, P=0.69, respectively). The early feeding group’s hospitalization cost was significantly 50% less. For patients with severe pancreatitis, early feeding after 24 hours might be beneficial (P int = 0.001).

They concluded early oral feeding in acute pancreatitis reduces LOHS & costs without raising intolerance or mortality. Severe cases may benefit from feeding after 24 hours.

