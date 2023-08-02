Comparing LSG and OAGB in Obese Adolescents

The following is a summary of “Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Versus One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass in Adolescents With Obesity,” published in the July 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Sorek, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare the perioperative, early postoperative, and 1-year postoperative outcomes of adolescents with obesity who underwent laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (LSG) or one anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB) surgery.

The medical records of adolescents with obesity who underwent LSG or OAGB at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center between January 2017 and January 2021 were retrospectively reviewed. Additional data on gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms and postoperative quality of life were obtained through telephone interviews.

The study included 75 adolescents with a median age of 17.3 years (interquartile range, IQR: 16-18). Among them, 22 underwent OAGB, and 53 underwent LSG. There were no significant preoperative group differences in age, sex, and body mass index score. The rate of perioperative complications was low and comparable between the LSG and OAGB groups (5.7% vs 0). Similarly, there was no statistically significant difference in postoperative complications between the groups (15.1% vs 10%). At the 12-month follow-up, the percent excess weight loss was 42.40% (IQR: 30.00, 45.00) in the LSG group and 38.00% (IQR: 33.550, 44.20) in the OAGB group, with no significant difference observed (P = NS). The Pediatric Quality of Life Inventory Gastrointestinal Symptoms scale revealed significantly less food limitation and heartburn in the OAGB group compared to the LSG group (food limitation: 71.63 vs. 53.85, P = 0.03; heartburn: 83.654 vs. 61.6, P = 0.029).

Both laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy (LSG) and one anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB) surgery were effective and safe for weight loss in the adolescent population. Furthermore, OAGB was associated with significantly fewer gastrointestinal symptoms compared to LSG.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/07000/Laparoscopic_Sleeve_Gastrectomy_Versus_One.21.aspx