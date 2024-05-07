Comparing Safety and Efficacy of Various IOLs in Presbyopia-Correcting Cataract Surgery

The following is a summary of “Comparative efficacy and safety of all kinds of intraocular lenses in presbyopia-correcting cataract surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis,” published in the April 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Li et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using network meta-analysis to compare the effectiveness and safety of various intraocular lenses (IOLs), including standard monofocal, bifocal, trifocal, and extended depth of focus (EDOF) designs following cataract surgery.

They systematically searched PubMed, the Cochrane Library, and the Web of Science to identify relevant studies from the past five years. Parameters such as binocular visual acuities, spectacle independence, contrast sensitivity (CS), and optical quality were used to evaluate efficacy and safety. Data from the selected studies were analyzed using Review Manager 5.4 and STATA 17.0 software.

The results showed 28 RCTs with 2,465 participants. Trifocal IOLs demonstrated better uncorrected near visual acuity (UNVA) than monofocal IOLs (-0.35; 95% CI: -0.48, -0.22). Both trifocal and EDOF IOLs showed improved uncorrected intermediate visual acuity (UIVA) over monofocal IOLs (-0.13; 95% CI: -0.21, -0.06 and -0.13; 95% CI: -0.17, -0.09, respectively). Trifocal IOLs had the highest spectacle independence rates at different distances (AT LISAtri 839MP group: 97.5% for distance, 80.7% for intermediate; AcrySof IQ PanOptix group: 83.0% for near).

Investigators concluded that while trifocal IOLs offered superior near vision and spectacle independence, tailoring IOL choice to individual needs remained crucial as EDOF and enhanced monofocal IOLs benefited intermediate vision.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03446-1