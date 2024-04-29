Comparing STL Therapy with Oral Spironolactone in Treating CSCR

Photo Credit: Tunatura

The following is a summary of “Subthreshold laser compared to oral spironolactone for the treatment of chronic central serous chorioretinopathy: a retrospective study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Mercuri et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate and compare the functional and morphological results of Subthreshold Laser (STL) and Oral Spironolactone (SPR) in the management of chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR).

They conducted a study involving treatment-naïve individuals diagnosed with CSCR who received STL or SPR. Data was collected at baseline and 1, 3, 6, and 12-month follow-up intervals. The primary outcome measures included alterations in Central Macular Thickness (CMT) and Subretinal Fluid (SRF) height and the complete resolution of SRF. A sub-analysis was conducted based on retinal pigmented epithelium (RPE) status at baseline.

The results showed that STL and SPR significantly enhanced CMT and SRF (P<0.05) in 47 and 47 patients. Best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) remained unchanged, with no significant differences between treatment groups at each corresponding follow-up. Complete resolution of SRF was observed in 29% and 36% of patients treated with STL or SPR at the 12-month follow-up. In eyes treated with STL, intact RPE demonstrated a significant reduction in SRF at 6 months and significantly better BCVA at 1, 3, and 6 months compared to eyes with disrupted RPE (P< 0.05). In both treatment groups, intact RPE was linked to a higher rate of complete SRF resolution, with 43% vs. 13% in the STL group and 50% vs. 26% in the SPR group.

Investigators concluded that early intervention with STL and SPR offers the best chance of resolving subretinal fluid in CSCR, especially for eyes with a healthy RPE.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03063-3