Comparing Tear Stability and Comfort of Two New Silicone-Hydrogel Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

The following is a summary of “Comparison of comfort and tear stability with two novel silicone-hydrogel daily disposable contact lenses,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Mimura et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess tear stability on the surfaces of verofilcon A and narafilcon A soft contact lenses (SCLs) and establish associations between these results, clinical parameters, and patient’s discomfort.

They conducted a study involving 62 (124 eyes) individuals wearing SCL, all experiencing discomfortm. These participants were randomly divided into two groups: one using narafilcon A lenses (control SCL) and the other using verofilcon A lenses, each for two weeks in a crossover design. Before the lens wear, the non-invasive tear break-up time (NIBUT) of the participants’ naked eyes was measured as a baseline. After 2 weeks of using each type of SCL, the pre-lens NIBUT (PL-NIBUT) of the SCL surface was measured using the DR-1α® dry eye observation device. The severity of corneal superficial punctate keratopathy (SPK) ranging from 0 to 3, conjunctival hyperemia graded from 0 to 3, and the comfort level of SCL wear rated on a scale from 1 to 10 were assessed.

The results showed that NIBUT and PL-NIBUT values were 4.6 ± 2.3 s for the naked eye, 6.6 ± 6.6 s for narafilcon A, and 11.3 ± 3.5 s for verofilcon A. Verofilcon A exhibited significantly higher PL-NIBUT than the naked eye and narafilcon A (P<0.05). SPK (0.16 ± 0.48 vs. 0.00 ± 0.00, P<0.01) and conjunctival hyperemia (1.15 ± 0.82 vs. 0.49 ± 0.50, P<0.01) scores were lower when wearing verofilcon A compared to narafilcon A. The ocular comfort score of wearing SCLs was higher with verofilcon A than with narafilcon A (8.7 ± 1.8 vs. 9.8 ± 0.5, P<0.01). Irrespective of the baseline NIBUT, the ocular comfort score for wearing verofilcon A was higher.

Investigators concluded that verofilcon A contact lenses relieved dry eyes and discomfort in wearers with pre-existing dryness.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03075-z