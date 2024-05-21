Comparing Radiofrequency Diathermy vs. Focused Ultrasound Therapy with IPC for EFP

The following is a summary of “Efficacy of Radiofrequency Diathermy versus Focused Ultrasound Therapy, Both Combined with Intermittent Pneumatic Compression, for Edematous Fibrosclerotic Panniculopathy Treatment: A Randomized Intrasubject Assessor-Blind Trial,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Mihaiescu-Ion, et al.

Edematous fibrosclerotic panniculopathy (EFP), commonly known as cellulite, poses a cosmetic concern for many women. Noninvasive treatments such as radiofrequency diathermy (RFD) and focused ultrasound (FUS) combined with intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) have been proposed to reduce EFP. For a study, researchers sought to assess the efficacy of RFD versus FUS, combined with IPC, for treating EFP in female thighs.

A randomized intrasubject assessor-blind trial involved 40 lower limbs of 20 women with EFP grades I, II, or III according to the Nürnberger & Müller scale. Each limb received either seven RFD or seven FUS sessions combined with IPC. Measurements, including thigh circumferences at various levels, weight, EFP grade, and physical activity level, were taken at baseline and post-treatment.

RFD, FUS, and IPC demonstrated significant intragroup reductions in thigh circumference measurements. RFD showed reductions at 15 cm (P-value = 0.001), 20 cm (P-value=0.024), and midpoint (P-value=0.008), while FUS showed reductions at 15 cm (P-value = 0.001), 20 cm (P-value = 0.010), midpoint (P-value=0.008), 30 cm (P-value=0.020), and 40 cm (P-value=0.048). No significant differences were found between the two treatments. Weight remained unchanged with treatment, and physical activity levels did not significantly impact EFP improvement.

Both RFD and FUS, combined with IPC, proved effective in noninvasive EFP treatment. The study found no significant difference in efficacy between RFD and FUS for reducing EFP in thighs. Thus, both techniques offer viable options for clinical treatment. Further research with objective measurements was warranted to validate the findings and inform clinical decisions.

Reference: hindawi.com/journals/dth/2024/9179759/