Comparison of dRA and pRA Access for Cardiac Catheterization: Short-term Outcomes from the DIPRA Trial

The following is a summary of “Distal Versus Proximal Radial Artery Access for Cardiac Catheterization: 30‐Day Outcomes of the DIPRA Study,” published in the October 2023 issue of Cardiology by Al-Azizi et al.

The DIPRA (Distal Versus Proximal Radial Artery Access for Cardiac Catheterization and Intervention) study compared distal radial artery (dRA) and proximal radial artery (pRA) access for cardiac catheterization. This single-center trial involved 300 patients randomized equally between dRA and pRA. The primary focus was to assess the impact on hand function at 30 days using a composite measure including the Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder, and Hand (QuickDASH) questionnaire, hand-grip test, and thumb forefinger pinch test. At the 30-day follow-up, 254 patients completed the assessment (128 in the dRA group and 126 in the pRA group). Both groups displayed similar rates of access site bleeding, with a slightly higher failure rate observed in the dRA group compared to the pRA group. Radial artery occlusion occurred in two patients with pRA but none with dRA. Importantly, there were no significant differences between the dRA and pRA groups in terms of change in hand function, hand-grip strength, pinch-grip strength, or QuickDASH scores.

These findings suggest that distal radial artery access is a safe approach for cardiac catheterization, posing no increased risk of hand dysfunction at the 30-day mark in comparison to proximal radial artery access.

Source: ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/JAHA.123.030774