Comparison of Multiport and Single Port Robot-assisted Simple Prostatectomy

The following is a summary of “Single Port Versus Multiport Robot-assisted Simple Prostatectomy: A Multi-institutional Study From the Single-port Advanced Research Consortium (SPARC),” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Urology by Zeinab, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to compare intraoperative and postoperative outcomes of robot-assisted simple prostatectomy between single-port (SP) and multiport (MP) robotic systems in a multi-institutional setting.

All consecutive cases of robot-assisted simple prostatectomy performed in 5 centers from January 2017 to October 2022 were analyzed. Data were subjected to descriptive statistics and appropriate tests based on variable type and distribution. Statistical significance was considered when P<0.05.

A total of 405 cases were analyzed:.ß249, and 156 were performed using MP and SP robotic systems, respectively. Operative times were similar between the two groups (P.ß=.ß.62). The SP approach resulted in significantly lower estimated blood loss during surgery (P.ß<.001). Postoperatively, patients in the SP group had a significantly shorter hospital stay, required less use of opioids, and had a shorter duration of Foley catheter (P.ß<.001). The two groups had no significant difference in the postoperative Clavien-Dindo grade 3 complication rate (P=0.30). However, the 30-day readmission rate was significantly higher in the MP group (10.8%) compared to the SP group (0%) (P.ß=.ß.30). Additionally, de novo urge incontinence was more common in the MP group (P.ß=.ß.02).

The single-port robotic approach to simple prostatectomy offered several advantages regarding postoperative patient comfort. It resulted in a shorter hospital stay, reduced use of opioids, and a shorter duration of Foley catheter compared to the multiport approach. The findings highlighted the potential benefits of the single-port robotic system in surgical procedures.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00279-0/fulltext