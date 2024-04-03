Comparison of PRN anti-VEGF Treatment in PNV with AMD Using Optical Coherence Tomography

The following is a summary of “Pro re nata anti-VEGF treatment in pachychoroid neovasculopathy compared with age-related macular degeneration based on optical coherence tomography,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Üney et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the effectiveness of anti-VEGF treatment in patients with pachychoroid neovasculopathy (PNV) versus age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

They reviewed cases receiving pro re nata (PRN) anti-VEGF treatment for choroidal neovascularization, categorizing them into PNV and AMD groups. Comparisons were made based on central foveal thickness (CFT), best corrected visual acuity (BCVA), and total injections administered over 12 months. The analysis examined the correlation between initial choroidal thickness, CFT, BCVA, and final BCVA.

The results showed 47 PNV and 65 AMD cases. Both PNV (P=0.0001) and AMD (P=0.003) groups exhibited significant improvements in BCVA and substantial reductions in CFT (P=0.0001). BCVA was notably better at 3-, 6-, and 12-month follow-ups in PNV (P=0.003, 0.002, 0.02). No significant difference in CFT was observed between the groups. The total number of injections was 5.7 ± 1.7 for PNV and 5.2 ± 1.5 for AMD (P=0.09). Beginning BCVA positively correlated with final BCVA in both groups.

Investigators concluded that the PRN regimen achieved similar visual improvement in PNV and AMD patients with fewer injections than a standard schedule.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03094-w