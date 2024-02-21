SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Composite Score May Serve as Indicator of Trauma Care Quality for Older Adults

Feb 21, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Zogg CK, Cooper Z, Peduzzi P, et al. Changes in Older Adult Trauma Quality When Evaluated Using Longer-Term Outcomes vs In-Hospital Mortality. JAMA Surg. 2023;158(12):e234856. doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2023.4856

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Cheryl K. Zogg, PhD, MSPH, MHS

    Department of Surgery
    Yale School of Medicine
    New Haven, Connecticut

    Photo Credit: Yale School of Medicine

    Dr. Zogg indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement