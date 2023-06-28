The following is a summary of “A Booklet on the Assessment, Prevention, and Treatment of Incontinence-Associated Dermatitis,” published in the May 2023 issue of Critical Care by Salomé, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to develop and validate a booklet on the risk assessment, prevention, and treatment of incontinence-associated dermatitis, aiming to provide healthcare professionals with an evidence-based educational resource.

The descriptive, analytic, and quantitative study followed a six-step process for booklet development. The steps included a situational diagnosis, formulation of the research question, integrative literature review, synthesis of knowledge, structuring and design of the booklet, and content validation. Content validation was conducted by an expert panel consisting of 27 experienced nurses using the Delphi technique. The content validity index (CVI) and Cronbach α coefficient were calculated to assess the validity and internal consistency of the booklet.

The evaluation questionnaire showed excellent internal consistency with a mean Cronbach α value of 0.91. In the first round of consultation, the evaluators rated the content of the booklet as ranging from “inadequate” to “totally adequate” (overall CVI: 0.91). After a second round of consultation, the ratings improved to “adequate” and “totally adequate” (overall CVI: 1.0). This indicates that the booklet achieved validation by obtaining 100% consensus among the evaluators.

The study successfully developed and validated a booklet addressing the risk assessment, prevention, and treatment of incontinence-associated dermatitis. The expert panel agreed unanimously in the second consultation round, confirming the booklet’s adequacy and validity. This educational resource can now assist healthcare professionals in improving their knowledge and practices related to incontinence-associated dermatitis.

Source: journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Abstract/2023/07000/A_Booklet_on_the_Assessment,_Prevention,_and.5.aspx