Congenital Solitary Kidney and Müllerian Anomalies in Girls

The following is a summary of “Müllerian anomalies in girls with congenital solitary kidney,” published in the January 2024 issue of Nephrology by Walawender et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to determine the prevalence of Müllerian anomalies (MA) in patients with congenital solitary functioning kidney (SFK), given the potential for delayed diagnoses of obstructive MA to worsen clinical outcomes.

They analyzed the Nationwide Children’s Hospital system diagnosed with congenital SFK using ICD9 or ICD10 codes, specifying unilateral renal agenesis (URA) or multicystic dysplastic kidney (MCDK), and validated through chart review. Intricate urogenital issues were excluded. The assessment covered renal and Müllerian anomalies, pelvic evaluation details, and anomaly diagnosis age.

The results showed 431 cases of congenital SFK in girls, attributed to URA in 209 instances or MCDK in 222 cases. Pelvic evaluations, primarily via ultrasound for abdominal pain or dysmenorrhea, were conducted in 115 patients, leading to 60 diagnoses of MA. Among 221 patients aged 10 and above, 104 underwent pelvic evaluations, resulting in 52 MA diagnoses, including 20 obstructive cases. Isolated uterine or combined uterine and vaginal anomalies were the most prevalent MAs. URA patients had a fivefold higher prevalence of MAs compared to MCDK. SFK was diagnosed before MA in 75% of cases.

They concluded that SFK girls over 10 showed 24% MA and 38% obstructive, suggesting early pelvic ultrasound benefit.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00467-023-06266-5