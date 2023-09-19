Correlation Between WWI and Chronic Kidney Disease

The following is a summary of “Association between weight-adjusted-waist index and chronic kidney disease: a cross-sectional study,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Li et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study investigating the potential association between weight-adjusted waist index (WWI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

They assessed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) (1999 to 2020). CKD was defined as a low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) or urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) ≥ 30mg/g (albuminuria). Low-eGFR was eGFR < 60 mL/min/1.73m2. Generalized additive and weighted multivariable logistic regression models to examine WWI and CKD, albuminuria, and low-eGFR associations. The associations of other obesity indicators were assessed, like body mass index (BMI), waist-to-height ratio (WHtR), waist circumference (WC), height, and weight with CKD, albuminuria, and low-eGFR. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves were used to assess and compare their diagnostic capabilities.

The results showed 40,421 individuals, males 48.26%. The prevalence rates for CKD, albuminuria, and low eGFR were 16.71%, 10.97%, and 7.63%. WWI exhibited a positive association with CKD, with an OR of 1.42 (95% CI: 1.26, 1.60), indicating a nonlinear relationship established through smooth curve fitting. Furthermore, a higher prevalence of albuminuria correlated with an elevated WWI level (OR = 1.60; 95% CI: 1.40, 1.82). Subgroup analyses and interaction tests did not alter the association between WWI and CKD, albuminuria, and low eGFR. Greater height was linked to a higher prevalence of low eGFR (OR = 1.05; 95% CI: 1.03, 1.06). Regarding prediction accuracy, ROC analysis indicated that WWI outperformed other obesity indicators (BMI, WHTR, WC, height, and weight) for predicting CKD and albuminuria. On the other hand, the peak exhibited the highest area under the curve (AUC) value for predicting low EGFR.

They concluded WWI is a better predictor of CKD and albuminuria than BMI, WHTR, and WC.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03316-w